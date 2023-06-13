How I wake up: Washington Spirit player Trinity Rodman
At just 18, Trinity Rodman became the youngest drafted player in National Women's Soccer League history.
- Now at 21, the Washington Spirit forward is the league's highest-paid player, with a $1.1 million, four-year contract.
Here's how D.C.'s top soccer player gets her day started:
⏰ Wake up time: 9am.
💤 First thing she does: She checks on her Oura Ring, a sleep tracker worn on the finger, "to see how much I actually slept and kind of gauge where my mood is going to be for the day."
👖 What she wears: Even if she spends most of her time in the training facility ("I don't have much of a life."), the outfit matters.
- "I go for cute outfits. Usually I'll stand in my closet for a good 10-15 mins. My teammates give me crap, 'You're about to take it off!'"
💄 Makeup routine: Only on game days. "Look good, feel good, play good."
- 👚 A little hack: Hairspray on the jersey collar, so her makeup doesn't streak onto it.
🚰 What she drinks: At least two water bottles — and a Red Bull.
- "I have a really bad obsession with Red Bull."
☕ Her local spot: Cafein in Centreville near where she lives for "very good coffee and pastries."
🚗 Commute: It's about 30 mins to the Leesburg training spot, but Rodman is an early bird, so she hops in her car about an hour and a half early.
🎶 Blasting in the car: Ariana Grande, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Trey Songz.
🥯 What she eats: Time allowing, she'll make eggs and bacon. Or a bagel with peanut butter at the facility, and a protein bar before practice.
