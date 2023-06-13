How I wake up: Washington Spirit player Trinity Rodman

Share on email (opens in new window)

At just 18, Trinity Rodman became the youngest drafted player in National Women's Soccer League history.

Now at 21, the Washington Spirit forward is the league's highest-paid player, with a $1.1 million, four-year contract.

Here's how D.C.'s top soccer player gets her day started:

⏰ Wake up time: 9am.

💤 First thing she does: She checks on her Oura Ring, a sleep tracker worn on the finger, "to see how much I actually slept and kind of gauge where my mood is going to be for the day."

👖 What she wears: Even if she spends most of her time in the training facility ("I don't have much of a life."), the outfit matters.

"I go for cute outfits. Usually I'll stand in my closet for a good 10-15 mins. My teammates give me crap, 'You're about to take it off!'"

💄 Makeup routine: Only on game days. "Look good, feel good, play good."

👚 A little hack: Hairspray on the jersey collar, so her makeup doesn't streak onto it.

🚰 What she drinks: At least two water bottles — and a Red Bull.

"I have a really bad obsession with Red Bull."

☕ Her local spot: Cafein in Centreville near where she lives for "very good coffee and pastries."

🚗 Commute: It's about 30 mins to the Leesburg training spot, but Rodman is an early bird, so she hops in her car about an hour and a half early.

🎶 Blasting in the car: Ariana Grande, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Trey Songz.

🥯 What she eats: Time allowing, she'll make eggs and bacon. Or a bagel with peanut butter at the facility, and a protein bar before practice.

