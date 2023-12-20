Very Grinch-y news: D.C. likely won't see snow Christmas Day

SNODAS; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

If you have your fingers crossed for a D.C. white Christmas, you might just have to stream the movie instead.

By the numbers: The historic probability of D.C. getting at least an inch of snow on Dec. 25 is 5%, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The average high for Christmas Day in the city is 47°.

Yes, but: While the DMV is likely to see higher-than-usual temperatures this winter, it is supposed to be a wet season, per NOAA data — meaning we could eventually see some heavy snow).

Be smart: Right now, the National Weather Service forecast for Christmas Day is partly sunny with a high of about 53°.