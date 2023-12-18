Where to go for a white Christmas

Data: SNODAS; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

If you're looking to firm up your odds of a white Christmas, book a trip to the Mountain West, upper Midwest or northern New England.

Those are the regions that most often had at least an inch of snow on the ground or actively falling on Christmas Day between 2003 and 2022, per historic satellite data.

Yes, but: Past performance is no guarantee of future results — especially as climate change shrinks the length of snow seasons in parts of the country, changing the odds of a white Christmas over time.

Of note: NOAA's 2023-24 winter outlook, released in October, called for a warmer- and drier-than-usual season across the American North.

Be smart: Heading into Christmas, the best actual forecasts will come by way of your local National Weather Service office.