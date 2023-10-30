34 mins ago - News

How I Wake Up: CNN's Manu Raju

headshot
Photo illustration collage of Manu Raju inside a red alarm clock.

Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for CAA

CNN's Manu Raju is famous for chasing lawmakers through the U.S. Capitol tunnels.

  • The chief congressional correspondent recently took on the anchor desk with "Inside Politics Sunday."

We caught up with Raju about how his mornings set the pace for his day.

⏰ Wake-up time: 5:15am, with the "very aggressively annoying ring" courtesy of the iPhone.

😴 First thing he does: Grabs phone. Check missed texts, emails, news. The clock is always ticking on the 24-hour news cycle.

🏃‍♂️ First activity: Orangetheory Fitness — 6am-7am. "Hopefully no news breaks in that hour."

☕️ Must-have: Espresso, before and after workout.

  • Breakfast: Protein shake or fruit.

📲 Must-consume: All the major publications, a wide buffet of newsletters. "TVs are always on too."

🚌 Best part of the morning: Hanging with his twin second-graders and getting them to school.

  • "The mornings set the course for my day," Raju says, from exercising to mapping out where in the Senate or House he needs to deploy.

🏁 Commute: A 25-minute drive from Chevy Chase in D.C., jumping on calls with sources or news team.

💡 Capitol wisdom: "It's all about being ready and being at the right place at the right time."

