How I Wake Up: CNN's Manu Raju
CNN's Manu Raju is famous for chasing lawmakers through the U.S. Capitol tunnels.
- The chief congressional correspondent recently took on the anchor desk with "Inside Politics Sunday."
We caught up with Raju about how his mornings set the pace for his day.
⏰ Wake-up time: 5:15am, with the "very aggressively annoying ring" courtesy of the iPhone.
😴 First thing he does: Grabs phone. Check missed texts, emails, news. The clock is always ticking on the 24-hour news cycle.
🏃♂️ First activity: Orangetheory Fitness — 6am-7am. "Hopefully no news breaks in that hour."
☕️ Must-have: Espresso, before and after workout.
- Breakfast: Protein shake or fruit.
📲 Must-consume: All the major publications, a wide buffet of newsletters. "TVs are always on too."
🚌 Best part of the morning: Hanging with his twin second-graders and getting them to school.
- "The mornings set the course for my day," Raju says, from exercising to mapping out where in the Senate or House he needs to deploy.
🏁 Commute: A 25-minute drive from Chevy Chase in D.C., jumping on calls with sources or news team.
💡 Capitol wisdom: "It's all about being ready and being at the right place at the right time."
