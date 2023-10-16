Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman's morning routine
Celebrity baker Kareem Queeman still has the pan from his first cake.
He was eight years old. It was a Pillsbury yellow cake with chocolate canned frosting.
- It baked completely lopsided. "One side of the oven cooked faster than the other," he says. "But I still ate that whole thing myself."
Known as Mr. Bake, Queeman is a James Beard Award semifinalist, the first queer Black man to receive the honor.
He runs Mr. Bake Sweets based in Prince George's County, churning out homestyle cupcakes and banana pudding — "nostalgic Southern/American comfort food."
- We caught up with him about his DMV mornings:
😴 Wake-up time: 6am. "My body gets me up."
🍋 First drink: Fresh squeezed whole lime with two teaspoons of organic apple cider vinegar.
- "It's a little tangy," he says. "But it's all healthy stuff. You're adding fresh hydrates to your body."
👟 First thing he does: Gym clothes on for 45-minute-to-one-hour of exercise. Workout tips: Insanity by Shaun T or the Fit Coach app.
🎧 Must-listen: In the mornings he'll turn to motivational speeches by Christian preacher T.D. Jakes, Pastor Jerry Flowers Jr., or Les Brown.
- "I try to set the tone for my day so it's really positive and energetic [for] whatever life throws," says Queeman.
🥣 Breakfast: Steel cut oats, with a little honey, cinnamon, and any combination of nuts and dried fruit.
🫖 Plus, Mr. Bake's ginger tea: Boil sliced fresh ginger and turmeric, with a cinnamon stick or two. Put half an apple on a low simmer. Add fresh lemon juice, honey, and a green tea bag.
🏁 Commute: About a 25-minute drive from Temple Hills to Riverdale in Prince George's County, Maryland.
