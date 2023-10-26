What's happening to David Rubenstein's panda habitat

David Rubenstein (far right) donated the panda complex. Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The National Zoo pandas will leave behind throngs of fans and acres of specially grown bamboo — but we want to know what's happening to their cushy, multimillion-dollar panda pad.

Why it matters: Carlyle Group philanthropist David Rubenstein donated $9 million over several years to fund the panda program — but what's the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat without giant pandas?

What's happening: The panda's sprawling indoor/outdoor living area and visitor center is getting a facelift, Mike Beglinger tells Axios. The zoo's associate director of planning, facilities, and exhibits says the habitat will get new containment walls, faux-rock, and updated amenities including a waterfall, pool, and climbing wall.

Beglinger says the mixed-fund project will take eight to 10 months. It's projected to cost more than Madeleine Albright's Georgetown home (around $2.5 million).

The David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat. Photo: Anna Spiegel/Axios

What's next: There's no set timeline for when, or even if, pandas will return to the National Zoo. A zoo spokesperson tells Axios they're working with Chinese partners to develop a new giant panda program. So in the meantime, someone else on the Asia Trail may get an upgrade.

"We have a shortlist of animals and we're committed to some kind of guest experience," says Beglinger. On that list: the less-hyped but still adorable red pandas.

What they're saying: "I think it's the red panda's time," Beglinger tells Axios.

Thought bubble: Ever since Rusty the red panda (RIP) briefly escaped from the zoo we've had a soft spot for them, too.

The intrigue: While Rubenstein has had plenty to say about pandas in the past, he's tight-lipped. "David is not commenting on the panda situation at this time," Rubenstein's spokesperson Christopher Ullman wrote in an email.