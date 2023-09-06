The National Zoo is throwing a big sendoff party for its pandas

The National Zoo pandas are saying bear-well to D.C. in December and flying back to China.

Why it matters: Pandas are as much of a D.C. symbol as cherry blossoms — and this will be the first time in decades that the city is giant panda-less.

Driving the news: So naturally the zoo is sending them off with a big panda party, starting Sept. 23 (and they know how to party).

Panda Palooza, a nine-day family-friendly event, includes arts and crafts, panda talks, panda food/drink specials, conservation-themed scavenger hunts, and free screenings of "Kung Fu Panda" (to name a few activities).

Free entry passes are required.

Catch up quick: The National Zoo's first pandas arrived in 1972 during the Nixon administration as a gift from China and as a diplomatic gesture. The giant bears have been a fixture since then, though largely on loan from the Chinese government (hence the return).

Current giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived in 2000 as part of a joint research, breeding, and conservation program with China. They bred four surviving cubs. Three are "thriving" at the China Conservation and Research Center, according to zoo officials.

Xiao Qi Ji ("Little Miracle") was born in 2020 when Mei Xiang was 22, the second-oldest panda to give documented birth. He'll leave with his parents by Dec. 7.

What's next: How long will D.C. be panda-less? The million yuan question. Zoo spokesperson Annalisa Meyer tells Axios they're working with Chinese partners to develop a new giant panda program.