The National Zoo is throwing a panda birthday party for Mei Xiang

Anna Spiegel
A giant panda birthday party at the National Zoo

Happy bearthday! Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Giant panda Mei Xiang is celebrating her 25th birthday at the National Zoo on Saturday.

Why it matters: "Bearthdays" are huge at the zoo — we're talking presents, cake, complete panda-monium.

What's happening: The public is invited to mama bear's habitat on the Asian Trail at 9am for birthday fun — or tune in via Pandacam.

  • The zoo's commissary team makes elaborate "fruitsicle" cakes for birthday bears — an icy treat fashioned from water, juice, and fresh produce including sweet potatoes and grapes. Healthy!

The intrigue: Hubby Tian Tian was given silver boxes filled with toys and treats for his 25th, so we're excited to see what this panda party will bring.

What we're watching: The zoo’s unbearably cute video on how to make fruitsicle cakes.

What's next: More bearthdays! Xiao Qi Ji (Aug. 21) and Tian Tian (Aug. 27) — their last in D.C. before returning to China.

