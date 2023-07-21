The National Zoo is throwing a panda birthday party for Mei Xiang
Giant panda Mei Xiang is celebrating her 25th birthday at the National Zoo on Saturday.
Why it matters: "Bearthdays" are huge at the zoo — we're talking presents, cake, complete panda-monium.
What's happening: The public is invited to mama bear's habitat on the Asian Trail at 9am for birthday fun — or tune in via Pandacam.
- The zoo's commissary team makes elaborate "fruitsicle" cakes for birthday bears — an icy treat fashioned from water, juice, and fresh produce including sweet potatoes and grapes. Healthy!
The intrigue: Hubby Tian Tian was given silver boxes filled with toys and treats for his 25th, so we're excited to see what this panda party will bring.
What we're watching: The zoo’s unbearably cute video on how to make fruitsicle cakes.
- Inspired? The zoo shared a human-friendly recipe to make your own fruitsicle! (Just don't try the lion's bloodsicles at home).
What's next: More bearthdays! Xiao Qi Ji (Aug. 21) and Tian Tian (Aug. 27) — their last in D.C. before returning to China.
