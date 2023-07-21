The National Zoo is throwing a panda birthday party for Mei Xiang

Share on email (opens in new window)

Giant panda Mei Xiang is celebrating her 25th birthday at the National Zoo on Saturday.

Why it matters: "Bearthdays" are huge at the zoo — we're talking presents, cake, complete panda-monium.

What's happening: The public is invited to mama bear's habitat on the Asian Trail at 9am for birthday fun — or tune in via Pandacam.

The zoo's commissary team makes elaborate "fruitsicle" cakes for birthday bears — an icy treat fashioned from water, juice, and fresh produce including sweet potatoes and grapes. Healthy!

The intrigue: Hubby Tian Tian was given silver boxes filled with toys and treats for his 25th, so we're excited to see what this panda party will bring.

What we're watching: The zoo’s unbearably cute video on how to make fruitsicle cakes.

Inspired? The zoo shared a human-friendly recipe to make your own fruitsicle! (Just don't try the lion's bloodsicles at home).

What's next: More bearthdays! Xiao Qi Ji (Aug. 21) and Tian Tian (Aug. 27) — their last in D.C. before returning to China.