World Central Kitchen releases new cookbook

World Central Kitchen just released their first cookbook, packed with global recipes and moving stories from José Andrés' hunger relief nonprofit.

Why it matters: This isn't your average chef's book — inside you'll find unique, often comforting recipes, like Ukrainian borscht served to refugees or chili that fueled California wildfire fighters, plus favorite dishes from WCK supporters (earmark Michelle Obama's breakfast tacos).

What's happening: Andrés and the WCK Chefs Corps are launching the book in D.C. with a series of fun events.

📚Oct. 1: Andrés, in conversation with journalist Mehdi Hasan, will discuss the cookbook and WCK's impact. In-person tickets at Sixth & I are sold out, but you can still join virtually ($12).

🍽️ Oct. 11-13: A three-night Feeding Hope dinner series, hosted in different locations, is run by WCK Chef Corps members (including big local talents). Each showcases a menu themed around places WCK has helped and cultural ties to the chefs (tickets: $300).

🎉 Oct. 15: A daytime food festival at Union Market offers unlimited tastes of global eats from more than 15 WCK partners, plus bottomless drinks.

Zoom out: The cookbook is one of three new ones with D.C. ties, including a cocktail book from Silver Lyan's owner (of emu pechuga fame) and the Maydān cookbook that's due in November.