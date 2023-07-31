Make your favorite Maydān dishes from home with this new cookbook

A Maydān cookbook will hit shelves in November, channeling Middle Eastern and Mediterranean recipes of Rose Previte's fiery Shaw restaurant.

Why it matters: Maydān has been one of D.C.'s hottest destinations since opening in 2017 — quite literally, a giant fire blazes in the middle — and now fans can recreate dishes at home.

Yes, but: Not all of us are blessed with a wood-fired hearth. That's okay! "That was a labor of love: How to make big-fire recipes work for your backyard barbecue or oven," says Previte.

Ditto for Michelin-star kitchen skills."Maydān is grandma food — we just dress it up and make it in a pretty space. You can make it at home."

Zoom out: Pevite, the child of Lebanese and Sicilian immigrant families, grew up in rural Ohio. She'll also share real-life "grandma food" recipes including her mom's baba ganoush and home-style desserts.

Zoom in: The 100-recipe cookbook will include fan favorites from Previte's other restaurants, including Compass Rose's justly famous khachapuri cheese bread and Georgian soup dumplings.

Expect many Maydān staples too: Bright dips and spreads, fresh breads, kebabs, and large-format dishes such as roast chicken with garlicky toum (plus tips and sources for ingredients).

Pre-orders ($40) are available now for the November 7 release — just in time for holiday gifting.