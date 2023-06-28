Taste Test: Silver Lyan's emu cocktail

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Emu Queen cocktail and side splash of emu pechuga. Photo: Anna Spiegel/Axios

An emu cocktail is the latest wild drink at downtown hotspot Silver Lyan.

Why it matters: London-based barkeep Mr. Lyan is ranked among the world's best, so if anyone can turn a tough bird into a tasty drink, it's his bar team.

Silver Lyan collaborated with local distillery Cotton & Reed to produce a rum distilled with emu neck meat — only eight months and three government approvals in the making.

Zoom out: Silver Lyan is housed in an old bank vault, but migratory paths inspired the new cocktail menu — birds, yes, but also Vikings, deep space probes and "salmon cannons."

Zoom in: The Emu Queen tells the cock-tale of Australia's Great Emu War of 1932, a battle between roughly 20,000 emus and the Aussie army in their migratory path (spoiler: emus won).

How it works: "Emu pechuga" borrows from Oaxacan mezcal de pechuga, where the spirit is distilled with a chicken breast for flavor and texture.

Here, rum is distilled with USDA-approved emu meat from Tennessee, plus fresh raspberries to mimic Australian riberries. The final highball is mixed with mezcal and homemade mulberry soda.

Thought bubble: I thought the cocktail would be meaty but it's bright and refreshing, with just a little more body (literally!) from the bird.

It's worth ordering an optional $4 pechuga side splash — you'll get nuances of berry, spice, and game that don’t feature strongly in the drink ($19).

Go deeper: If emu is too tame, try a flamingo-themed Kiwa Cocktail that our server described as: "shrimp vibes."