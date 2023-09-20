Buying electric bikes just got more affordable in D.C.

D.C. residents can soon get vouchers or rebates to buy and maintain electric bikes.

Why it matters: D.C. wants to make zippy e-bikes more affordable for lower-income riders as it tries to expand cycling accessibility in the city.

Driving the news: The D.C. Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the incentive program for bicycles purchased from retailers in D.C., following successful pilots in other cities.

How it works: For lower-income residents, the incentives could total $2,000 toward the purchase of a cargo e-bike and $1,500 for a standard e-bike.

There's also up to $300 envisioned for a replacement battery, up to $250 for annual maintenance, up to $250 for add-ons to accommodate riders with disabilities, and up to $150 for a bike lock.

For all other residents, the incentives are halved, which equals up to $1,000 for a cargo e-bike and $750 for a standard e-bike.

The big picture: Incentives to bring down the costs of e-bikes have been spreading nationwide.

E-bikes are rising in popularity due to their rechargeable batteries that assist riders when pedaling — reaching speeds up to 25 mph and easing long climbs. Plus, they're cheaper and greener than cars.

Denver's rebate program has helped spur adoption and slash emissions, Axios' Alayna Alvarez reports.

Zoom in: D.C.'s bill props up local bicycle shops by offering grants to train staff to become e-bike mechanics. The city is also offering $50,000 grants for businesses opening a shop selling or repairing e-bikes in Ward 7 or 8.

The program will have $500,000 in funding.

What's next: It is anticipated to take effect later this year. The District Department of Transportation will need to decide whether to issue the incentives as rebates or vouchers.