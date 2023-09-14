What to know about the new COVID vaccines in D.C.

Updated COVID vaccines were just recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and should be available to D.C. residents starting this week.

Why it matters: COVID hospitalizations are rising around D.C. and the country and the new round of vaccines will be available for anyone ages six months or older.

Details: Vaccine advisers recommend everyone ages 5 years and older receive one dose of an updated vaccine, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.

The new shots, available from Pfizer and Moderna, are designed to target current circulating strains and newer variants.

Recommended dosage varies by age and health status. It's recommended that children under four complete a two-dose series, while moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals should complete three.

Where to find vaccines: New vaccines will be available at pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens, as well as certain doctors' offices and clinics.

DC Health's vaccination page lists hospitals and health centers where appointments may be available.

Cost: Free for most people with private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.

The CDC is offering free vaccines for uninsured or underinsured adults through at least the end of next year via the Bridge Access Program. Find free vaccines near you by visiting vaccines.gov.

Between the lines: The expiration of the COVID public health emergency in May meant that the federal government was no longer going to be covering vaccinations for all. D.C.'s COVID centers closed around that time.

Good to know: The CDC recommends getting flu shots at the same time as the COVID vaccine.