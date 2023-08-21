COVID is clawing its way back around D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: CDC. Chart: Axios Visuals

More people around the D.C. area are wearing masks again while out and about — even outdoors.

That's because COVID-19 is back on the upswing, according to closely watched metrics.

Driving the news: The amount of COVID in D.C.'s wastewater has been climbing steadily since late June, per data from the CDC's wastewater surveillance contractor Biobot.

And the District's hospitalization rate rose 29% between June and July, Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Meanwhile, Maryland's rate jumped 39% during the same time period.

Virginia's rate increased by 15%.

The big picture: The average COVID hospitalization rate nationwide rose about 17% between June and July, per the CDC.

What's happening: A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant form in the U.S., according to CDC estimates — though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.

Reality check: In both percentage change and raw terms, nationwide hospitalizations remain far below their pandemic-era peak.

They're down 82% year over year.

The CDC reported 10,320 overall hospital admissions in the week between July 30-Aug. 5, compared to more than 150,000 in one week in January 2022.

Be smart: The summer uptick comes at a less-than-ideal time in terms of booster availability.

An updated booster is expected to get FDA approval in mid-September, per the Washington Post. Shots would be available later that month.

While the booster wasn't specifically designed with EG.5 in mind, it will likely offer at least some protection, experts told NBC News.

Those behind on their shots need to decide whether it makes sense to wait for the updated booster or to beef up their protection now.

The bottom line: There's no sign we're headed for anything like the waves of the peak pandemic era. But it's still an alarming trend and a reminder that COVID will remain a public health concern for the foreseeable future.