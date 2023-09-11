How I Wake Up: Jim VandeHei

Share on email (opens in new window)

We've been intrigued by Jim VandeHei's new interest in transcendental meditation, described in his column about life and leadership in the Axios Finish Line newsletter.

So we caught up with our Axios co-founder/CEO, who also co-founded Politico, to hear how he starts his days in the uber-busy media universe.

⏰ Wake-up time: 4:30am to 5am, via iPhone alarm.

Seven hours of sleep, per Oura Ring.

😴 First thing he does: Check texts and emails as "coffee engine cranks up."

He is in work mode starting "in my dreams and then within minutes of waking. Stop judging!"

🧘‍♂️ Power workout: CorePower hot yoga sculpt.

Or alternating days with weight lifting and twice-weekly 6- to 10-mile jogs.

🧠 Morning zen: To kill distractions, VandeHei and his Axios co-founders Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz picked up transcendental meditation last year.

"In an ideal world, I meditate and pray each morning," VandeHei says. "In the real world, um, let's say I am a work in progress."

🍞 Must-eat: Two slices of Ezekiel bread with six egg whites, or oatmeal with real maple syrup and fruit.

💡 Must-do: Writing in the mornings "when my mind is fresh and clear."

❌ No TV or radio: "I am text-only in AMs religiously."

🛻 Commute: To the Axios HQ in Clarendon, via Ford F-150.

🌇 Confession: "I am probably too nutty about my routine and should lighten the hell up."

