Beyoncé brings Renaissance tour to D.C.: What to know

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Queen Bey will reign at FedEx Field this weekend as the Renaissance World Tour arrives in D.C.

Why it matters: D.C got the Swift snub (thanks again, Dan Snyder) but the city is abuzz for Beyoncé's big arrival.

What's happening: The show, roughly 2.5 hours long, starts at 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Limited tickets are still available on the likes of Ticketmaster or SeatGeek, starting around $200 for nosebleeds and $600+ if you want a closeup of that holographic horse.

Context: This is Beyoncé's first solo tour in seven years since The Formation World Tour, which made a Baltimore stop.

She and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour hit FedEx in 2018, where the hottest thing besides Bey herself was the Obamas dancing.

Flashback: Queen Bey's no stranger to the capital — especially during the Obama years, when the Carters were frequent White House fixtures for private performances (Michelle's 50th birthday) and public (both inaugurations).

Obama's second inauguration was the scene of a lip-synching (non) scandal, which of course Beyoncé handled like a true queen.

Get there: The stadium in Landover is accessible by car, rideshare, and Metro Silver and Blue lines to the Morgan Blvd. station (more details in the stadium guide).

Get dressed: Corset looks, mesh bodysuits, rhinestone cowboy hats — it's all fair game, according to Popsugar. Plus there may still be time to order Beyoncé's Renaissance-wear on Amazon.

The bottom line: If you don't get tickets, there are still plenty of Beyoncé-adjacent events happening around D.C.