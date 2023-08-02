Beyoncé brings Renaissance tour to D.C.: What to know
Queen Bey will reign at FedEx Field this weekend as the Renaissance World Tour arrives in D.C.
Why it matters: D.C got the Swift snub (thanks again, Dan Snyder) but the city is abuzz for Beyoncé's big arrival.
What's happening: The show, roughly 2.5 hours long, starts at 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.
- Limited tickets are still available on the likes of Ticketmaster or SeatGeek, starting around $200 for nosebleeds and $600+ if you want a closeup of that holographic horse.
Context: This is Beyoncé's first solo tour in seven years since The Formation World Tour, which made a Baltimore stop.
- She and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour hit FedEx in 2018, where the hottest thing besides Bey herself was the Obamas dancing.
Flashback: Queen Bey's no stranger to the capital — especially during the Obama years, when the Carters were frequent White House fixtures for private performances (Michelle's 50th birthday) and public (both inaugurations).
- Obama's second inauguration was the scene of a lip-synching (non) scandal, which of course Beyoncé handled like a true queen.
Get there: The stadium in Landover is accessible by car, rideshare, and Metro Silver and Blue lines to the Morgan Blvd. station (more details in the stadium guide).
Get dressed: Corset looks, mesh bodysuits, rhinestone cowboy hats — it's all fair game, according to Popsugar. Plus there may still be time to order Beyoncé's Renaissance-wear on Amazon.
The bottom line: If you don't get tickets, there are still plenty of Beyoncé-adjacent events happening around D.C.
- We'll have a full rundown in the Axios D.C. Weekender newsletter on Thursday.
