23 mins ago - Things to Do
D.C. weekend events: Awesome Con, Juneteenth and more
The District’s weekend events include a Comic-Con-style expo, a Juneteenth celebration and a Father's Day family festival.
🦸♂️ 1. Awesome Con
Why it matters: Awesome Con is D.C.'s biggest comic book convention. This year's event will feature an impressive array of celebrity guests including Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis, Jodie Whittaker, Christopher Eccleston, Karen Gillan, Billy Dee Williams and LeVar Burton.
When: 1–8pm Friday, 10am–7pm Saturday, 10am–5pm Sunday
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Cost: $45–$58 for a day pass; $95+ for a three-day pass; $15 for a kids three-day pass. Tickets.
🎞 2. DC/DOX Film Festival
- This new film festival features documentaries about D.C. made by local filmmakers. The event begins Thursday night and runs through Sunday. Here's the schedule. Tickets.
🎶 3. What's Going On Now
- Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's legendary album "What's Going On" at this two-day concert series presented by the National Symphony Orchestra. Performers include Michelle Williams, Luke James and Emily King. Tickets.
✊🏿 4. Celebrate Juneteenth
- Head to the Brookland Arts Walk from 11am to 5pm Sunday to shop from Black-owned businesses and enjoy arts and crafts, live music and cultural performances. Details.
🎨 5. Father's Day Kids and Family Festival
- Make a handmade gift for Dad from noon to 6pm Sunday at Shipgarten, a beer garden near Tysons Corner. There will also be live music, bingo, adult beverages, two bouncy houses, playgrounds, face painting, a dog park, photo booth and a comedy show. Reservations are encouraged.
🎹 6. Re:Set Concert Series
- Enjoy the sounds of Steve Lacy, James Blake, Jamie XX and more during this three-day music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Tickets.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..