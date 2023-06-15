Share on email (opens in new window)

The District’s weekend events include a Comic-Con-style expo, a Juneteenth celebration and a Father's Day family festival.

Why it matters: Awesome Con is D.C.'s biggest comic book convention. This year's event will feature an impressive array of celebrity guests including Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis, Jodie Whittaker, Christopher Eccleston, Karen Gillan, Billy Dee Williams and LeVar Burton.

When: 1–8pm Friday, 10am–7pm Saturday, 10am–5pm Sunday

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Cost: $45–$58 for a day pass; $95+ for a three-day pass; $15 for a kids three-day pass. Tickets.

This new film festival features documentaries about D.C. made by local filmmakers. The event begins Thursday night and runs through Sunday. Here's the schedule. Tickets.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's legendary album "What's Going On" at this two-day concert series presented by the National Symphony Orchestra. Performers include Michelle Williams, Luke James and Emily King. Tickets.

Head to the Brookland Arts Walk from 11am to 5pm Sunday to shop from Black-owned businesses and enjoy arts and crafts, live music and cultural performances. Details.

Make a handmade gift for Dad from noon to 6pm Sunday at Shipgarten, a beer garden near Tysons Corner. There will also be live music, bingo, adult beverages, two bouncy houses, playgrounds, face painting, a dog park, photo booth and a comedy show. Reservations are encouraged.