Initiative 82 service fees are popping up in D.C.

The backlash was swift against D.C. Mexican restaurant Mi Vida after owners instituted a 3.5% "Initiative 82 fee" this month, with some diners and online vocalists swearing off the swanky spot.

Why it matters: Initiative 82 fees are popping up on restaurant checks around the city, heightening tensions between patrons — some confused or angered by yet another service charge — and business owners hit hard by the new law.

Catch up quick: Last year, D.C. voters overwhelmingly passed I-82, which changes the way tipped workers get paid, phasing out a system used in most places around the country, including Virginia and Maryland.

Before it was enacted, servers and bartenders in D.C. made a minimum of $5.35 an hour before tips, and employers made up the difference if they fell short of the city's minimum wage (currently $17 an hour).

How it works: I-82 raises the minimum wage for tipped workers, gradually increasing what employers are required to pay to be in line with D.C.'s minimum wage for non-tipped workers by 2027.

Yes, but: The D.C. Council passed emergency legislation earlier this year postponing I-82 increases from going into effect until May so businesses could prepare.

The first increase was to $6, and then $8 this month — a nearly 50% jump that jolted some to implement the new fees.

What they're saying: "We think that the public should see the impact of their decision," says Mi Vida's Jason Berry, whose company Knead Hospitality + Design just rolled out I-82 fees across its eight full-service D.C. restaurants.

"You voted for this. Here's what it costs to do it. You're going to pay for it. I'm not, because you know what? I don't want to go out of business. And if I start taking 3% away from my sales everywhere I go, I'm not going to make it."

Knead employs roughly 1,000 workers, around half tipped. "Just an incremental change in the tip minimum wage is an enormous expense," he adds.

"We are not making any money off this [I-82 fee], it's just to make us whole."

Between the lines: Automatic service charges are different from discretionary customer tips, which must legally go to the server. Restaurants can use service fees for whatever they want — in the best cases, higher wages and perks like health insurance — but it's not always clear.

The D.C. Attorney General recently cracked down on murky fees, saying they must be "prominently, clearly, and accurately disclosed" before customers place orders.

By the numbers: More than 150 D.C. restaurants have adopted service fees in the wake of I-82, according to Restaurant Business. Like others, I-82 charges vary.

Zoom in: Queen’s English, for example, instituted a 6.5% version at their intimate upscale spot in Columbia Heights — a temporary measure they say helps provide equitable wages for staff.

Co-owner Henji Cheung says customers are understanding since their I-82 fee is spelled out. "The service fee is not a replacement for tips," the restaurant says on its website. "Tipping a suggested 14-18% is still a vital part of compensation for our staff during this transition."

"Tipping culture is so ingrained in American dining culture, it's left to us to redefine it now," Cheung adds. "Unfortunately every restaurant has their own challenges. This one-size-fits-all mentality doesn't work."

What we're watching: Lawmakers and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington — previously an I-82 opponent — are looking for solutions.

A new restaurant relief bill put before the D.C. Council in June proposes speeding up I-82's timeline to raise the minimum wage to $17 by 2025 — essentially ripping the Band-Aid to help restaurants move forward faster and more seamlessly. It would also clarify service charges to go to employees' wages.

The bottom line: For some restaurateurs, it's too little — or too much — too late.