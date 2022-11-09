Initiative 82 passes, upending how D.C.’s tipped workers get paid

D.C.’s restaurant servers and other tipped workers will see the way they get paid shift in a profound way now that voters have passed Initiative 82, per the Associated Press.

Why it matters: I82’s passage raises the minimum wage for tipped workers. Opponents say it’ll lead to an increase in restaurant service charges and fewer tips.

What’s happening: Employers of tipped workers will have to pay employees at least D.C.'s minimum wage (currently $16.10 an hour) by 2027 regardless of how much the workers make in tips.

Under the old system — which is still used in most places across the country — employers could pay their tipped staff less than minimum wage as long as their tips covered the difference.

Between the lines: Much of the local restaurant industry, including the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, is against I82 and believes it’ll hurt small business and tipped staff.

The initiative doesn’t take away customers' ability to tip, but the likely addition of service fees that business owners would use to increase pay could discourage customers from wanting to leave behind extra cash.

What they’re saying: RAMW interim executive director Julie Sproesser issued a statement saying in part, “We are disappointed with its passage and the new reality that awaits our vibrant industry during a time of already challenging economic recovery. This measure will disrupt our city’s hundreds of small and independently owned restaurants and limit the earning potential of tipped employees, while also having regional repercussions.”

What's next: Council chair Phil Mendelson has said he wouldn’t take steps to repeal the measure, and he doesn’t believe his other colleagues on the council would either.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.