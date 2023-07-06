July's hottest restaurant and bar openings in D.C.

A cocktail at Death & Co in the East Village. Photo courtesy of Death & Co

Restaurant and bar openings are heating up with long-awaited debuts and fun pop-ups.

🍸 Death & Co: One of NYC's best cocktail haunts opens its first D.C. location (formerly Columbia Room) on July 14. Expect an original cocktail menu with rare spirits and whimsical ingredients, plus trendy snacks (tinned fish, caviar). Also likely: A wait for indoor and patio (unless you can snag a rez).

🍜 Love, Makoto: The Japanese emporium, which debuted with three restaurants in May, is readying its casual food hall for favorites like ramen and udon, maki rolls, and dumplings. A bakery will open early with Japanese donuts, coffee, and bubble tea.

🥚 Any Day Now: Chef Tim Ma's new Navy Yard restaurant is going beyond scallion pancake breakfast sandwiches with full service this month. Dinner will bring global spins on diner fare.

🍣 Little Himitsu: Chef Kevin Tien's next act is a pop-up that revives Petworth's Himitsu at its former spot, now Little Vietnam. Himitsu favorites like hamachi crudo will be served alongside Vietnamese dishes. Walk-ins are welcome outside and at the bar (reservations are scarce). Open July-August.

Saya Salteña's pork belly sandwich. Photo courtesy of Albert Ting

🥟 Saya Salteña: The Bolivian pastry purveyor finally lands a brick-and-mortar restaurant near GWU for savory salteñas, sweet versions like apple-passion fruit, and treats like pukacapas, baked spicy cheese empanadas. Opening late this month.

🍗 Mahal BBQ: Chef Jerome Grant's Afro-Filipino barbecue launched a summer-long outdoor pop-up at Maketto and will expand hours this month, including for brunch. Go for eclectic spring rolls and sides, smoked meats, and whole fish.

🌮 The Heights: The delayed Chevy Chase, Md. food hall is now slated for an opening this month with eight stalls, a Tex-Mex restaurant, and a speakeasy. The lineup mixes new and established names, including Tien's Doki Doki Sushi and a spinoff of the Union Market kebab bar Yasmine.

Yasmine is expanding. Photograph courtesy of Yasmine by Jennifer Chase

🍬 Purl: This just-opened H Street Corridor spot is all about creative comfort food — lobster mac, loaded burgers, Funfetti cake — and nostalgic cocktails inspired by '90s candies. Nerds and mezcal, why not?

🦪 Salt Line Bethesda: After hitting delays, a third branch of the New England-style, Navy Yard-born seafood restaurant is opening soon. The timing's perfect for local oysters, lobster rolls, and cold brews.