Chef Tim Ma Opens All-Day Restaurant in Navy Yard
Chef-about-town Tim Ma opens his latest restaurant, Any Day Now, in Navy Yard on Thursday.
Why it matters: The all-day restaurant trend is on the rise in D.C. as diners adopt more flexible work schedules. Ma — who’s also behind popular Chinese-American takeout Lucky Danger — is poised to deliver a fun new addition.
- Also: scallion-pancake sandwiches (they’re a thing, just not here yet).
What’s happening: The restaurant (formerly ABC Pony) is outfitted with a coffee counter and cocktail bar, living room-esque lounge, and dining area. It will operate as a café and co-working space from 7am to 4pm, with full-service dinner launching in July.
About those sandwiches: Ma, a Chinese-American chef, says his scallion-pancake breakfast sandwiches are “like McDonald's, but Taiwanese.” The crispy pancakes are made fresh, stuffed with eggs and American cheese, plus homemade sausage, bacon, or kimchi — all served with garlic-chili sauce.
In your mug: Local brews and espresso drinks from Virginia’s Red Rooster Coffee.
What’s next: Ma and chef/business partner Matt Sperber (ex-Salt Line) will dive into dinner with “creative American” dishes like five-spice oxtail pasta and cheffy riffs on diner fare like a caviar omelet or glass display case filled with homemade cakes and pies.
The must-try dish: A riff on chicken and waffles, according to Ma, with Korean fried chicken perched on an okonomiyaki-style waffle, drizzled in bbq sauce and ranch. “It’s the first dish we talked about, and it made it all the way.”
Take-home treat: A mini-market by the cash register sells the likes of cards, flowers, tinned fish and stationary — things you don’t necessarily need, but definitely want.
