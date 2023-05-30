Chef-about-town Tim Ma opens his latest restaurant, Any Day Now, in Navy Yard on Thursday.

Why it matters: The all-day restaurant trend is on the rise in D.C. as diners adopt more flexible work schedules. Ma — who’s also behind popular Chinese-American takeout Lucky Danger — is poised to deliver a fun new addition.

Also: scallion-pancake sandwiches (they’re a thing, just not here yet).

What’s happening: The restaurant (formerly ABC Pony) is outfitted with a coffee counter and cocktail bar, living room-esque lounge, and dining area. It will operate as a café and co-working space from 7am to 4pm, with full-service dinner launching in July.

About those sandwiches: Ma, a Chinese-American chef, says his scallion-pancake breakfast sandwiches are “like McDonald's, but Taiwanese.” The crispy pancakes are made fresh, stuffed with eggs and American cheese, plus homemade sausage, bacon, or kimchi — all served with garlic-chili sauce.

Scallion-pancake egg sandwich. Photo: Birch Thomas

In your mug: Local brews and espresso drinks from Virginia’s Red Rooster Coffee.

What’s next: Ma and chef/business partner Matt Sperber (ex-Salt Line) will dive into dinner with “creative American” dishes like five-spice oxtail pasta and cheffy riffs on diner fare like a caviar omelet or glass display case filled with homemade cakes and pies.

The must-try dish: A riff on chicken and waffles, according to Ma, with Korean fried chicken perched on an okonomiyaki-style waffle, drizzled in bbq sauce and ranch. “It’s the first dish we talked about, and it made it all the way.”

Take-home treat: A mini-market by the cash register sells the likes of cards, flowers, tinned fish and stationary — things you don’t necessarily need, but definitely want.