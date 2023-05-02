D.C.’s first Japanese food hall opens

Japanese food hall Love, Makoto opens tonight at D.C.’s new Capitol Crossing development near Mt. Vernon Triangle. (200 Massachusetts Ave. NW)

Why it matters: D.C.-area food halls come in every flavor, but chef Makoto Okuwa’s 20,000-square-foot culinary complex is the first dedicated to Japanese food, drinks, and products — and it's years in the making (so yes, we’re excited).

What’s opening: Three distinct full-service bar and restaurant concepts to start.

🍣 Dear Sushi: An omakase-style sushi spot with both classic and new-wave preparations (reservation-only, starting at $75).

🔥 Beloved BBQ: A fixed-price Japanese steakhouse where diners can cook their own wagyu beef on smokeless tabletop grills (reservation-only, starting at $85).

🍶 Hiya Izakaya: A sleek Japanese bar that’s open for walk-ins with popular drinks (whiskey highballs, sakes) and robata skewers for snacking.

What’s next: An all-day, quick-service hall with street and shop-style food — think udon noodles, ramen, dumplings, katsu — will open this summer, as well as a Japanese coffee/tea shop and bakery with morning doughnuts.

Zoom in: Okuwa, a Japanese native who began his sushi apprenticeship at 15, got his U.S. start at Sushi Taro near Dupont Circle. He’s a big fan of D.C. (hence the love letter theme).

After working with big-name restaurateurs (Morimoto, Stephen Starr) and opening restaurants from Panama to Mexico, Okuwa partnered with D.C. chef David Deshaies and restaurateur Eric Eden for the food hall (they’re behind L’Ardente next door).

💭 Anna’s thought bubble: There’ve been a bunch of cool food hall openings, and more coming soon (e.g. The Heights). But given the talent and Japanese hyper-focus here — plus sourcing you won’t find elsewhere in town — I have Love, Makoto at the top of my to-visit list.