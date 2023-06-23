2 hours ago - News

How I Wake Up: Jonathan Capehart

Cuneyt Dil
Photo illustration collage of Jonathan Capehart inside a red alarm clock.

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Courtesy of MSNBC.

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart sometimes wakes up with his mind already racing.

  • "The news never stops, and lately it's relentless," explains the TV journalist and Washington Post associate editor.

Capehart has a new special that spotlights leaders defending LGBTQ+ rights under attack in their communities, from state representatives to Chasten Buttigieg. "Defending Pride" airs this Sunday at 10pm on MSNBC.

Here's how he jump-starts his day.

Wake up time: 6am via iPhone.

  • Or earlier on show days. "In television, the clock rules everything."

⚡️ First thing: Nespresso machine, on. The "roasted and chocolatey" Intenso, brewing.

📺 First watch: "Morning Joe," flicking to CNN when Red Sox fan Joe Scarborough starts talking baseball.

🫐 Breakfast: Yogurt with blueberries, sliced almonds, bran cereal, and honey. Healthy, because "I'm a man of a certain age."

⏳ Tick tock: He’s always "gauging how much time I have" to get dressed or whether to skip a task before a taping.

🏎️ Commute: On early mornings for Washington Post Live, "I am not ashamed to say I drive" from West End to K Street, "simply because of the ease of it."

🌳 Zen time: Reserved for the afternoon, with a walk sometimes up to 10 miles through the National Mall and over the Potomac.

Check out more morning rituals:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more