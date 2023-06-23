How I Wake Up: Jonathan Capehart
MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart sometimes wakes up with his mind already racing.
- "The news never stops, and lately it's relentless," explains the TV journalist and Washington Post associate editor.
Capehart has a new special that spotlights leaders defending LGBTQ+ rights under attack in their communities, from state representatives to Chasten Buttigieg. "Defending Pride" airs this Sunday at 10pm on MSNBC.
Here's how he jump-starts his day.
⏰ Wake up time: 6am via iPhone.
- Or earlier on show days. "In television, the clock rules everything."
⚡️ First thing: Nespresso machine, on. The "roasted and chocolatey" Intenso, brewing.
📺 First watch: "Morning Joe," flicking to CNN when Red Sox fan Joe Scarborough starts talking baseball.
🫐 Breakfast: Yogurt with blueberries, sliced almonds, bran cereal, and honey. Healthy, because "I'm a man of a certain age."
⏳ Tick tock: He’s always "gauging how much time I have" to get dressed or whether to skip a task before a taping.
🏎️ Commute: On early mornings for Washington Post Live, "I am not ashamed to say I drive" from West End to K Street, "simply because of the ease of it."
🌳 Zen time: Reserved for the afternoon, with a walk sometimes up to 10 miles through the National Mall and over the Potomac.
