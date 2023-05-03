Luxe Latin-Spanish Restaurant Opens in West End

A chocolate dessert with gold leaf at the new luxe Latin-Spanish restaurant in West End. Photo: Deb Lindsey

TheSaga, an upscale Latin-Spanish restaurant from chef Enrique Limardo, just opened in West End’s Ritz-Carlton hotel. (1190 22nd St. NW)

Why it matters: Seven Restaurant Group, which launched in 2019 with 14th Street hotspot Seven Reasons, is one of D.C.’s fastest-growing finer-dining powerhouses. In three years, largely during the pandemic, they’ve gained five restaurants, a presidential visit, and a Michelin star.

What we’re watching: Co-founder Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger projects that SRG, which will next open the indoor/outdoor restaurant Surreal at National Landing in Crystal City, will bring in $26 million in revenue this year. For 2024, he projects $45 million.

Pan con tomate is accompanied by a mister for tomato water. Photo: Deb Lindsey

🥘On the menu: Venezuelan chef Limardo channels his time at Michelin-starred spots in Spain for modernist tapas (“crispy vinyl patatas bravas”), weighty platters such as a $125 suckling pig for two, and paella-style bomba rice.

Breakfast is more traditional hotel fare (the restaurant takes over from longtime West End Bistro off the lobby) while the lunch menu is shorter and more casual.

🍹 In your glass: Cocktails channel '90s fever in flavor (the “Exotic Cosmo”) if not in price ($17-$23).

🍨 Save room: Intriguing desserts include “deviled” porcini churros and spicy chocolate sauce served in a glass skull and (our pick) croissant ice cream.

TheSaga, a new Latin-Spanish restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton in West End. Photo: Deb Lindsey

What’s in a name: TheSaga is Limardo’s latest heady title, joining Imperfecto — which celebrates imperfection, $265 tasting menus aside — and Joy (home of the 2.5-pound "McRib" sandwich).

The saga, or a long story, is the next chapter in their plot. “TheSaga is the connection between the past, the present, and the future.”

What’s next: A restaurant called “The End.” Location and opening date TBD, but Vázquez-Ger says it’ll be a “Mykonos concept.”