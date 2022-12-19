Fancy "McRib": Weighing D.C.'s $65 short rib sandwich

👋🏼 Hey, it’s Cuneyt.

I once tried a McDonald’s McRib. It was the most vile thing I ever spit out.

So, when I heard about the “Colossal Short Rib Sandwich” at Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase, I was looking forward to burying that memory.

Plus, I was on a mission. Chef Enrique Limardo told Washingtonian that his eye-popping $65 sandwich is estimated to weigh 2.5 pounds.

Numbers don’t lie: I brought my own scale to the bar, and it read 1.625 pounds!

The experience: In most ways, the McD's McRib and the Colossal Short Rib couldn’t be farther apart:

This is a beef short rib braised for 16 hours.

Served on ciabatta with a steak knife through its middle, it’s stacked with pickled onions and smoked cheddar.

There’s also a dainty pouch with black gloves to keep your paws free of veal demi-glace.

Plus, the colorful restaurant + bar is branded as: “Have fun, Get Crazy, Be Sexy, enJOY…”

👍🏼 Taste test: It lived up to the hype! The sweet and sour flavors were unlike anything I've had with short ribs. It's enough to feed two, but wouldn’t travel well in a to-go box so come hungry.

Joy's Venezuela-born chef is also behind award-winning restaurants Seven Reasons on 14th Street and Imperfecto in West End.

🥩 1 must-try starter for the meat journey: The carpaccio de lomo. The beef tenderloin is served with a blooming helping of petit basque sheep’s cheese.