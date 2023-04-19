Maryland Gov. Moore backs taxpayer infusion for Commanders stadium

Photo: Graeme Sloan for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore supports spending some taxpayer dollars on a new Commanders football stadium, he said at an Axios event on Wednesday.

Why it matters: With the Commanders on the cusp of a sale, a renewed sweepstakes is expected between D.C., Maryland and Virginia to attract a NFL stadium.

"I'm absolutely willing to leverage taxpayer dollars if we know there's going to be a significant societal return on the investment," Moore told Axios' Mike Allen.

The Commanders are contractually obligated to play at FedEx Field in the Maryland suburbs through September 2027.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has wanted to build a new stadium at the former RFK Stadium site. Franchise owner Dan Snyder pitched Virginia state lawmakers last year on three proposed stadium locations.

Catch up quick: Snyder has agreed in principle to sell the team for $6 billion to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

What they're saying: Moore reiterated his position that he doesn't support spending hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on a new stadium.