Maryland Gov. Moore backs taxpayer infusion for Commanders stadium

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore supports spending some taxpayer dollars on a new Commanders football stadium, he said at an Axios event on Wednesday.

Why it matters: With the Commanders on the cusp of a sale, a renewed sweepstakes is expected between D.C., Maryland and Virginia to attract a NFL stadium.

  • "I'm absolutely willing to leverage taxpayer dollars if we know there's going to be a significant societal return on the investment," Moore told Axios' Mike Allen.
  • The Commanders are contractually obligated to play at FedEx Field in the Maryland suburbs through September 2027.
  • D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has wanted to build a new stadium at the former RFK Stadium site. Franchise owner Dan Snyder pitched Virginia state lawmakers last year on three proposed stadium locations.

Catch up quick: Snyder has agreed in principle to sell the team for $6 billion to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

What they're saying: Moore reiterated his position that he doesn't support spending hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on a new stadium.

  • "This cannot be done exclusively on a public dime," he said.
