With talks stalled for a new NFL stadium in the District, Dan Snyder last December began courting Virginia lawmakers at his new Mount Vernon mansion, the most expensive house in the region.

Why it matters: Snyder's home invitations come as he tries to grease the wheels on the slow-moving site search.

One lawmaker says that over the course of an hour the billionaire showed PowerPoint renderings of a future stadium site for the Washington Commanders — a giant entertainment campus with a concert venue, amphitheater, hotel, and more.

Between the lines: Perhaps more than anyone else, local native Snyder has long talked about wanting the team back in D.C., where the storied RFK stadium site provides what's elusive in the suburbs: sweeping camera pans of nearby monuments on a Monday night of football.

During Vincent Gray's mayoralty, Snyder privately floated spending $2 billion on constructing a new stadium at the site if the city covered underlying infrastructure, Gray and a former high-level official say.

Regarding Virginia, "he said it's too far away," the official said.

The Commanders referred comment to a recent interview with team president Jason Wright, who told David Rubenstein "we can listen to everybody" in the region about a stadium spot.

State of play: Virginia may be his best shot.

Roadblocks in the District include opposition from the neighborhood surrounding RFK and council members resistant to spending taxpayer money for a sports team.

Snyder's troubled relationship with Congress — stemming from workplace investigations and sexual harassment allegations — means lawmakers aren't moving anytime soon to give the city more control over the federally owned RFK site. That's a precondition to any stadium deal.

Across the Potomac, Gov. Glenn Youngkin talks up attracting the team. At a press gaggle on Monday after an unrelated economic development event, he said he met with Snyder but didn't elaborate. (Snyder gave $25,000 to Youngkin's inaugural fund, a public tidbit that led Washington Business Journal to confirm Snyder was the buyer of the $48 million River View estate.)

The team is mulling three sites in Prince William and Loudoun counties, revealed by WUSA9 last week and confirmed by Axios.

Yes, but: Virginia has its own complications.

Local Democrats are split on $1 billion in public incentives proposed in Richmond to finance a stadium.

And the afternoon after he met with Snyder at his home, Virginia state Del. Adam Ebbin says he received a mobile alert from the Washington Post. The Post had just reported Snyder attempted to interfere in an independent investigation of his team's workplace, claims that Snyder's attorney denied.

"That gave me a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth," says Ebbin.

Supporters are tight-lipped, too.

I tried to reach Senate majority leader Dick Saslaw, a Democrat from Fairfax County, to talk about the stadium incentive bill he sponsored.

But whoever picked up his Richmond office phone told me that "we're not making statements on that," then hung up.

District officials say they're still in the game.

"Maryland and Virginia have to act first because their legislative sessions close this spring," says a top District official. "That gives the District the ability to review what they propose and put its best foot forward."

