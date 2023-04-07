Three ways D.C. is reimagining Chinatown-Gallery Place

D.C. wants to rejuvenate Chinatown-Gallery Place, starting with creating more inviting spaces for pedestrians and accelerating office-to-residential conversions.

Why it matters: The neighborhood is a magnet for visitors, thanks to Capital One Arena, museums, and restaurants. But it has struggled since the pandemic with less foot traffic and some empty storefronts.

The big picture: Here is what Chinatown could look like if ideas shared in a Downtown DC BID report become reality:

7th Street concept. Photo courtesy Downtown DC BID

7th Street NW

This is the neighborhood’s main drag, and expanded sidewalks are envisioned to allow more outdoor dining, showcases of public art, and extra room for arena crowds.

Interim improvements can be modeled on Georgetown’s use of streeteries.

Limiting vehicle traffic with bus + bike + truck lanes, with pick-up and drop-off zones for cars.

F Street concept. Photo courtesy Downtown DC BID

F Street NW

Expanding the plaza outside the National Portrait Gallery would create one giant plaza for concerts and gatherings.

Narrowing the roadway and adding traffic calming measures — like a cobblestone street. It would create a woonerf, the Dutch concept for a “living street” that slows traffic down to better welcome pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

8th Street concept. Photo courtesy Downtown DC BID

8th Street NW

The above option would create a woonerf with widened sidewalks for a plaza and park space.

The narrower roadway would maintain vehicular access for garages and buildings.

What’s next: The Downtown BID will work together with local businesses to advocate for the changes.

Their first initiative is asking the mayor and D.C. Council to increase D.C. police and private security presence in the area to combat public safety concerns.

The BID will seek funding from the District Department of Transportation for street improvements.

Go deeper: