Data: DowntownDC BID, Golden Triangle BID. Map: Axios Visuals

D.C.’s office-to-residential pivot is underway with nearly 2,500 new apartments in the works.

Why it matters: The transformation of empty office buildings into homes is sorely needed to revitalize downtown in the work-from-home era while easing the overall housing crunch.

By the numbers: An Axios tally found that 383 units are currently under construction and another 2,105 units are part of upcoming projects.

Most conversions are concentrated downtown, but also span from north of Dupont Circle to Southwest.

The big picture: As part of its goal to attract 15,000 new residents to live downtown, D.C. is making conversions easier for developers. A 20-year tax break for such projects is expected to take effect this October for builders who commit to making 15% of units affordable.

Yes, but: There are barriers to converting offices. For one, if an office building is half full with long-term leases, the owner of the building can’t just kick out the tenants.

Zoom in: One of the largest projects envisions 600 to 650 units across from the Washington Hilton near Dupont Circle.

Michael Pestronk, co-founder of the developer Post Brothers, tells Axios that the plans are to convert two 1960s-era towers into apartments — some with up to four bedrooms. Part of an old parking garage would turn into a gym and other amenities. About 40 apartments will be affordable.

The intrigue: Several more projects still under wraps are expected to be announced over the coming year, including office-to-hotel conversions.

How it works

Converting the former Peace Corps offices into apartments is slated to finish early next year. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The mechanics of transforming a dimly lit, cubicle-filled space into an inviting home can be complicated.

Gary Cohen, chair of the development firm Willco, is converting the former Peace Corps headquarters at 20th and L streets NW into the future Elle apartments. He shared some insight into the process — and its challenges.