Local support is growing for the victims of the earthquake that devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria.

What’s happening: A FEMA rescue team composed of 79 local firefighters and staff in Fairfax County began operations on Thursday in Adiyaman, Turkey to recover victims trapped under rubble.

“This country is incredibly resilient,” Fairfax fire and rescue member John Morrison told the Today Show.

How you can help: Local aid groups are collecting donations, including the American Turkish Association of Washington D.C. and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

The Turkish embassy on Massachusetts Avenue shared a list of suggested donations that can be dropped off daily from 9am to 10pm at the embassy's driveway.

The latest: At least 21,700 people are reported to have died in Turkey and Syria after the 7.8-magnitude quake hit Monday, Axios’ Ivana Saric reports.