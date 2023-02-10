D.C. aid groups are helping earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Local support is growing for the victims of the earthquake that devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria.
What’s happening: A FEMA rescue team composed of 79 local firefighters and staff in Fairfax County began operations on Thursday in Adiyaman, Turkey to recover victims trapped under rubble.
- “This country is incredibly resilient,” Fairfax fire and rescue member John Morrison told the Today Show.
How you can help: Local aid groups are collecting donations, including the American Turkish Association of Washington D.C. and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.
- The Turkish embassy on Massachusetts Avenue shared a list of suggested donations that can be dropped off daily from 9am to 10pm at the embassy's driveway.
The latest: At least 21,700 people are reported to have died in Turkey and Syria after the 7.8-magnitude quake hit Monday, Axios’ Ivana Saric reports.
