Earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria surpasses 20,000

Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of a collapsed building in the regime-controlled town of Jableh, Syria on Feb. 8. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from this week's massive earthquakes and aftershocks in Syria and Turkey surpassed 20,000 on Thursday, as hope for finding survivors trapped under toppled buildings began to fade.

The big picture: Freezing winter weather conditions and the sheer scale of the destruction have hampered rescue efforts for days after the 7.8-magnitude quake hit Monday.

It is the world's deadliest earthquake since a 2011 quake, which rocked Japan and spurred a tsunami, killing roughly 20,000 people.

By the numbers: According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, 17,134 people died and 70,347 others were injured following the quake.

Syrian state media said Thursday at least 1,347 people were killed and over 2,295 others injured in government-held areas.

The Syrian Civil Defense, first responders also known as the White Helmets, said Thursday more than 1,970 people had died and another 2,950 were injured in opposition-held areas — bringing the country's death toll from the quake to at least 3,317 people, and the overall death toll to more than 20,400.

State of play: In opposition-held areas of northwestern Syria, where millions of people displaced by the war live in densely populated towns, the devastation will compound other humanitarian and economic crises already facing people in the region.

The first United Nations humanitarian aid convoy entered Syria's opposition-held northwest on Thursday, the largest delivery of aid to the territory thus far this week.

Erdoğan has declared a three-month state of emergency in the provinces devastated by the earthquake.

In southern Turkey, Gaziantep and its surrounding areas were home to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees who have been displaced by nearly 12 years of war.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.