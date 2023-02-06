The Gaziantep plain in the Gaziantep Province of Turkey in 2015. Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey early Monday local time, per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), reportedly razing buildings in the country and over the border in Syria.

The big picture: There were no immediate reports of casualties following the quake, which struck some 20 miles from Gaziantep, a major city and capital of the Gaziantep Province near the border with Syria. Several powerful aftershocks were felt in southern and central Turkey.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tweeted that the effects were "felt in many parts of our country" and search and rescue teams had been immediately dispatched to areas affected by the earthquake.

Syrian state media reported that several buildings had collapsed in the cities of Aleppo and the Hama, while tremors were reported in Lebanon.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.