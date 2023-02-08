A D.C. Swiftie's guide to Philadelphia
D.C. Swifties, we're just 93 days until Taylor Swift graces us with her presence in, uh, Philly.
What’s happening: Lest we forget, Taylor snubbed D.C. in her tour lineup and sent us scrambling for tickets across the country with many locals landing at the closest venue: Lincoln Financial Field.
And even though you have some time until the Big Day, now is the time to start planning your travel and lodging.
Getting there: Amtrak is your best (read: cheapest, fastest) bet.
- Morning trains out of Union Station on Friday or Saturday cost anywhere between $19 - $71.
- Book soon though: At least two afternoon trains leaving D.C. for Philly on Friday and Saturday are already sold out.
Of note: If you do plan on driving, you may want to book a parking spot ahead of time.
Where to stay: Our friends over at Axios Philadelphia recommend Grays Ferry, Old City, Northern Liberties, and Fishtown for safe, accessible places to stay. Some Airbnbs with availability that weekend include:
- A one-bedroom apartment in Old City with subway access to the stadium.
- This two-bedroom with free street parking near Fishtown.
- This Fishtown townhouse with two king beds and one queen bed.
- This townhouse near Grays Ferry that can sleep five.
