D.C. Swifties, we're just 93 days until Taylor Swift graces us with her presence in, uh, Philly.

What’s happening: Lest we forget, Taylor snubbed D.C. in her tour lineup and sent us scrambling for tickets across the country with many locals landing at the closest venue: Lincoln Financial Field.

And even though you have some time until the Big Day, now is the time to start planning your travel and lodging.

Getting there: Amtrak is your best (read: cheapest, fastest) bet.

Morning trains out of Union Station on Friday or Saturday cost anywhere between $19 - $71.

Book soon though: At least two afternoon trains leaving D.C. for Philly on Friday and Saturday are already sold out.

Of note: If you do plan on driving, you may want to book a parking spot ahead of time.

Where to stay: Our friends over at Axios Philadelphia recommend Grays Ferry, Old City, Northern Liberties, and Fishtown for safe, accessible places to stay. Some Airbnbs with availability that weekend include: