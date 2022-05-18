The Paul Wiedefeld era has ended in a sputter, without any of the optimism once inspired by initiatives such as Back2Good and the Rush Hour Promise.

Flashback: Back in 2016, after less than a year on the job, Wiedefeld’s face was emblazoned on a T-shirt that read, “IN PAUL WE TRUST.” Instead of earning the long-standing ire of Washingtonians for his unprecedented shutdown of Metro, the Red Line-riding Baltimore native was being celebrated for placing safety above all else.

Our region’s trust — and patience — just ran out.

Same as it ever was: New safety scandals are again engulfing a Metro general manager. This time, it remains unknown how much Wiedefeld knew about train operators' expired certifications. And there are still unanswered questions about the 7000 series trains — pulled from service in October for wheel issues that Metro knew about since 2017.

🗣️ What they’re saying: There’s been a mix of fury and tongue-biting among the region’s leaders. Some are reserving their most harsh words.

“No one wants to kick a man when he’s down,” one Montgomery County official put it to me.

Others still point the finger at WMATA management, even if they concede Wiedefeld was a hard worker who never stopped trying — during a pandemic, no less.

“It’s a colossal management failure,” D.C. Council member Charles Allen tells me about the train driver certification fiasco. "I don’t feel like I still have a full understanding of what the general manager knew in the lead-up” to the 7000 series being sidelined," he adds.

Endorsement loading…

🍦 Watch this space: This morning, the basically lame-duck Ward 5 council member Kenyan McDuffie will endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary.

That could mean someone in the AG's race — after he was booted out of that contest — or in his home Ward 5, or ... who knows.

He picked a delicious site for a press conference, though: Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast.

Frenemies…

🎙 What I’m hearing: Council chair Phil Mendelson and Mayor Muriel Bowser have strained ties. Six years ago, Bowser cursed at Mendelson in a Wilson Building hallway, a bust-up the D.C. Council Twitter account commemorated yesterday. But Mendo is still voting for Herroner’s re-election bid.

Mail-in ballots are going out to District voters as we speak. Over a coffee this week, I asked Mendelson who he planned to vote for mayor.

Mendelson snubs two of his colleagues running for mayor, Robert White and Trayon White, who are further to his left. (Mendelson himself is being challenged from the left by Ward 4 neighborhood commissioner Erin Palmer.)

🤝 “If you look closely, her values are consistent with my values,” Mendelson says about the mayor; i.e. they are both moderate Dems. (His words: “being progressive but being reasonable about it.”)

💬 Remember, don't let Wilson Building officials gaslight you! Reporter Martin Austermuhle recalls a Bowser aide tried to cover-up the mayor's invective.

Town Talker is a weekly column on local politics. Send tips: [email protected]