Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie lost an appeal to save his campaign for D.C. attorney general on Thursday, after a panel of judges unanimously sided with elections officials who ruled he was ineligible for the job because he is not an actively engaged attorney.

Why it matters: The decision eliminates the frontrunner in the race. McDuffie had outraised his opponents and had the benefit of name recognition in a field of D.C. lawyers new to politics.

The contest to become the District's next attorney general — a 600-person law firm that has sued Big Tech and the Trump administration — is now a wide open race between the three remaining candidates: Brian Schwalb, who has worked at Venable, Bruce Spiva, a former partner at Perkins Coie, and Ryan Jones, who founded his own firm.

Spiva had launched the challenge to McDuffie's eligibility.

Driving the news: The judges rejected McDuffie's argument that a lawyer who authors laws as a council member counts as being “actively engaged” as an attorney.

What they're saying: "Allowing an individual to serve as Attorney General simply because they are an attorney and work in a nonlawyer capacity for the District, as a school nurse or IT expert, for instance, hardly seems to serve the aims of adding an experiential requirement to the minimum qualifications for the office," the judges said.

💬 Cuneyt's thought bubble: This is a big political miscalculation for McDuffie. As Ward 5 councilmember since 2012, he has authored sweeping criminal justice reform and has been seen as a top name for higher office, including mayor.

But not buttoning-up his eligibility before launching into a campaign that raised over $1 million has cost him: McDuffie gave up running for re-election in Ward 5.

It's unclear what his next steps will be. His campaign did not immediately return a request for comment. Observers have previously mused he could run in the general election for a council seat, if he gave up his Democratic registration to become an independent.

Some have even wondered — it would be audacious — if he would seek the AG's seat as a write-in, then dare the Board of Elections and courts to deny him from taking office.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.