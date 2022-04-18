Kenyan McDuffie ineligible for D.C. AG, board of elections rules

The D.C. Board of Elections ruled on Monday that councilmember Kenyan McDuffie does not qualify for the attorney general position, a stunning blow to a leading contender who had raised more money than his challengers.

Why it matters: The decision jolts the race to become the city's second-ever elected attorney general, leaving three candidates with little citywide name recognition on the ballot for the June Democratic primary.

Yes, but: McDuffie's campaign could still challenge the ruling at the D.C. Court of Appeals.

State of play: One of the candidates, Bruce Spiva, a former Perkins Coie law firm partner, had lodged the challenge against McDuffie.

He argued McDuffie, in his position as Ward 5 council member and licensed attorney, did not meet the statute's requirement that he be “actively engaged” as an attorney employed by the city or federal governments — “for at least 5 of the 10 years immediately preceding the assumption of the position of Attorney General.”

What they're saying: “When I read the statute … I read it to require more than a candidate being a member in good standing of the bar and an employee of the District of Columbia. It’s got to include something more than that, namely that person must be actively engaged as an attorney," said Gary Thompson, chair of the three-member board, before an unanimous vote.

The other side: Lawyers for McDuffie had unsuccessfully argued before the board on Monday morning that the lawmaker was actively engaged as an attorney through his council work, including authoring legislation enacting sweeping reforms to the criminal justice system.

Between the lines: The ruling is also a boost to the other two candidates, Brian Schwalb, who has been a partner at Venable and earned the endorsement of incumbent attorney general Karl Racine, and Ryan Jones, who started his own law firm in 2014.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.