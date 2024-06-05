The store was under construction in Terminal 2 last week. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

A cashier-free store powered by AI and Amazon is coming to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Why it matters: Travelers rushing to make a flight in Terminal 2 won't have to wait in line to pay once the kiosk debuts.

The big picture: Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology is popping up at airports, amusement parks, and stadiums across the country even though it was shelved for grocery stores.

The company told Axios in April that it plans to double the number of third-party stores using its service globally this year.

How it works: Customers swipe a card to enter the store via turnstiles at the door, gather what they want to buy, and walk out.

An AI system identifies the items and charges the card automatically as they exit the area.

What they're saying: "[Customers] hated standing in lines in 1924, they hate standing in lines in 2024, and they'll hate standing in lines in 2124," Jon Jenkins, vice president of Just Walk Out at Amazon Web Services, told USA Today in April.

The other side: While Amazon says its tech is "extremely accurate," some customers have expressed concerns about being overcharged and having to register an email to get a receipt, the paper reported.

The company has also refuted viral claims that 1,000 workers in India are watching shoppers in real time, although it acknowledged to Axios that a smaller number of employees" watch some videos "after the fact" to improve accuracy.

Flashback: The company originally planned to use the "Just Walk Out" technology in its full-size Amazon Fresh grocery stores.

But in April, following cost and accuracy concerns, Amazon announced plans to phase it out and replace it with "smart" carts" that scan items.

Jenkins told Axios at the time that "Just Walk Out" is better suited for smaller format stores, where customers are purchasing just a few items, versus an entire cart of goods.

What to expect: The MSP kiosk, operated by the airport store chain Estes and under construction as of last week, should open by next month, an airport spokesperson told Axios.

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

My thought bubble: I tried the technology myself during a layover at Chicago's Midway Airport.

Several other travelers seemed confused by the concept, opting to find another store after a staffer stationed outside told them they needed to swipe a card to get in.

After digging through my wallet for a credit card, I let myself in. The kiosk didn't stock nearly as many items as other airport stores, so I grabbed the cheapest thing I could find: A box of Tic-Tacs.

The overall experience was pretty smooth, besides feeling a bit unnerved, almost like I forgot something, as I walked out without stopping to pay.

While I remembered the mints costing $3 and change, my credit card statement showed a $4.19 charge related to Amazon, presumably due to taxes.

