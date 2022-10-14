Our cashierless future

Walk into a store, take what you want, and leave without pulling out your wallet or standing in line — this is the vision for next-generation checkout.

Why it matters: Huge sums are being spent on competing schemes for so-called frictionless checkout, which eliminates both human cashiers and those pesky do-it-yourself scanners.

Sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) systems, now rolling out in supermarkets and convenience stores, rely on squadrons of cameras and sensors to monitor what you pick up (and put back).

You scan your phone or a credit card at the store entrance or exit, and an itemized bill appears automatically.

The new systems will test our tolerance for a big-brotherish shopping experience — one that sends us more ads and "personalized recommendations" based on the Mallomars and Diet Cokes we bought.

Driving the news: Amid the labor shortage and advances in AI, giant retailers are experimenting with advanced checkout systems meant to reduce our time waiting in line and scanning items.

technology — known as JWO — lets you enter a turnstile-protected store and get billed for the items you leave with. It's being piloted in Whole Foods, Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores, plus airports (LaGuardia, Dallas Fort Worth, etc.) and sports stadiums.



Amazon is also trying to sell its cashierless tech to retailers more broadly.

has a competing system, but without entrance gates — customers pay at an exit kiosk. It's being used at Giant Eagle, Circle K, BP and MAPCO.

system involves tapping a payment card at an entrance turnstile. Try it out at Dave & Buster's and arenas such as the Barclays Center, where you can grab food and souvenirs at concessions stores without missing the game.

A different paradigm employs a "smart" shopping cart that keeps a running tally of your purchases on a touchscreen upfront. Albertsons is testing such a system with a vendor called Veeve.

What they're saying: "Checkout lines are one of the biggest bottlenecks in modern retail," Krishna Motukuri, CEO and co-founder of Zippin, tells Axios.

"The newer model is entirely checkout free — the customer doesn't have to do any extra work. That is essentially the game-changer here."

The Veeve shopping cart can weigh produce and keep track of what shoppers put in it. Photo courtesy of Veeve

Where it stands: Systems that rely on consumers to scan-and-pay are notoriously balky and unpopular (and embarrassing for those of us who need the clerk to swoop in) — yet increasingly ubiquitous, as retailers seek to trim labor costs.

Today's familiar self-checkout machines "are expensive to install, often break down and can lead to customers purchasing fewer items," CNN reports.

They also seem to encourage shoplifting — so much so that Wegmans recently scrapped its app-based system due to loss. (Walmart had a similar experience.)

How it works: Next-gen systems use cameras and sensors in ceilings and shelves to follow you as you shop and keep tabs on what you select (and put back).

"We track people throughout the store like dots on a map," says Motukuri of Zippin.

"The only way the dot is linked to a physical human is through the payment card," he said. "We don't use biometrics, so there's no way to tell who you are."

Motukuri said the Zippin system's accuracy rate is 99.87% — and other vendors make similar assertions.

Another system — Grabango — doesn't rely on entrance turnstiles, but lets shoppers walk in freely and pay as they exit.

"It's the next level of sophistication, that is pure computer vision," says Andrew Radlow, Grabango's chief revenue officer.

Retailers love it because it thwarts shoplifting, Radlow said.

"From the shoppers' side, it is a little bit magical," he said. "Just tap the card and leave."

Zippin Lane is a self-checkout system that retailers can buy off the shelf. Consumers enter a payment card before they walk in. Rendering courtesy of Zippin

Yes, but: A "mystery shop" of four Just Walk Out stores found shoppers were confused about how it works and had "a preference towards registers manned by cashiers," per a report by Alvarez & Marsal, a retail consulting firm.

The plus side: The tech offers "an exciting, new alternative that spruces up the shopping experience."

The downside: Testers found a high error rate on a trip to Whole Foods, where the system struggled with things like "fresh produce delineation (e.g., separating a regular vs. organic mango)."

🛒 So funny it hurts: A "Saturday Night Live" spoof of Just Walk Out tech highlighted skepticism among Black consumers, who are too often accused of shoplifting.

The bottom line: We already live with Siri, Alexa, the Ring doorbell and other "ambient computing" devices. Retail shopping looks like the next frontier.