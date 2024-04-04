Amazon's no-checkout flop shows AI's limits

Amazon's decision to shut down its grocery stores' flashy Just Walk Out technology delivered a slap in the face to some of the most extreme prognostications about AI. Why it matters: AI is still not ready to operate on its own in complex physical environments full of people, like grocery stores or roads.

Driving the news: Amazon is phasing out the Just Walk Out system in its full-size Amazon Fresh grocery stores. That's the tech that lets shoppers bypass checkout lines by tracking their purchases with cameras and sensors.

Instead, shoppers will use a "smart" cart that scans and registers each item as it's added.

The Information first reported the news. Just Walk Out will continue to operate in Amazon Go convenience stores.

Between the lines: The experiment in cashier-free stores offered convenience, but the data-obsessed tech giant seems to have concluded that it wasn't improving at a fast enough rate to make it cost-effective, experts suggest.

How it worked: Just Walk Out — like many AI systems — relied a lot on old-school human labor.

Amazon used workers in India to label the data that trained its object-recognition AI. They also served as backup reviewers for problem transactions.

The AI industry relies heavily on cheap labor, often in developing countries, for data labeling tasks.

AI experts regularly argue that most of today's systems won't work accurately and safely without a human being in the loop.

Human reviewers rate AI responses, and those ratings are fed back to the system so it can "improve."

This technique requires a lot of humans at the start. The system is supposed to keep improving until it no longer needs human feedback.

What we're watching: AI may not be ready to make supermarket checkouts obsolete, but there's a silver lining: If it's not capable of tabulating a grocery bill on its own, it's also not able to destroy humanity.