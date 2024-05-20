What's in the deal that got Uber to stay
The rideshare bill, which resolved a two-year push by activists to raise driver pay, was one of the most consequential deals to emerge from the session
Zoom in: Under the legislation, which passed as part of the final catch-all package, rideshare companies would have to pay drivers a minimum of $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute.
Uber and Lyft also won something they sorely wanted: The new statewide legislation overrides Minneapolis' driver pay ordinance.
What they're saying: "This was only possible because Minneapolis [council members] held firm," council vice president Aisha Chughtai said in a statement on X.
Friction point: While Uber spokesperson Josh Gold praised the deal in a statement to Axios, he also noted, "The coming price increases may hurt riders and drivers."
