May 20, 2024

What's in the deal that got Uber to stay

A group of men holding signs saying things like "Uber/Lyft are bloodsucking bugs"; and "Uber/Lyft contribute minimum but take most revenue," in an ornate hall with marble columns.

Uber and Lyft drivers rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol last week as lawmakers negotiated a statewide rideshare bill. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

The rideshare bill, which resolved a two-year push by activists to raise driver pay, was one of the most consequential deals to emerge from the session

Zoom in: Under the legislation, which passed as part of the final catch-all package, rideshare companies would have to pay drivers a minimum of $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute.

Uber and Lyft also won something they sorely wanted: The new statewide legislation overrides Minneapolis' driver pay ordinance.

What they're saying: "This was only possible because Minneapolis [council members] held firm," council vice president Aisha Chughtai said in a statement on X.

Friction point: While Uber spokesperson Josh Gold praised the deal in a statement to Axios, he also noted, "The coming price increases may hurt riders and drivers."

