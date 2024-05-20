What's in the deal that got Uber to stay

The rideshare bill, which resolved a two-year push by activists to raise driver pay, was one of the most consequential deals to emerge from the session

Zoom in: Under the legislation, which passed as part of the final catch-all package, rideshare companies would have to pay drivers a minimum of $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute.

That rate is lower than the rate the Minneapolis City Council adopted earlier this year by 12 cents per mile and 20 cents per minute — but still enough to give drivers a "20% raise," DFL lawmakers said.

Uber and Lyft also won something they sorely wanted: The new statewide legislation overrides Minneapolis' driver pay ordinance.

What they're saying: "This was only possible because Minneapolis [council members] held firm," council vice president Aisha Chughtai said in a statement on X.

Friction point: While Uber spokesperson Josh Gold praised the deal in a statement to Axios, he also noted, "The coming price increases may hurt riders and drivers."

Uber has said a similar law in Washington state has driven up prices and reduced demand for rides.

