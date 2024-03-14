On March 7, 2024, rideshare drivers celebrated a Minneapolis City Council vote on a driver pay ordinance. This week, the council met again to override a mayoral veto. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

Minneapolis City Council members voted 10-3 Thursday to override a veto by Mayor Jacob Frey and enact a new ordinance that will significantly increase pay for rideshare drivers in the city. Why it matters: Uber and Lyft have threatened to stop serving Minneapolis if the ordinance passed. But many drivers doubt they'll actually leave, and have cheered an ordinance they see as making it possible to earn a living driving for a rideshare app.

How it works: Minneapolis' new ordinance sets a pay floor for rideshare drivers at $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute.

The rate applies to any portion of a trip within the city limits.

Rideshare drivers must receive at least $5 per ride.

If a rider cancels a trip after a driver has already left for pickup, the driver must receive 80% of any cancellation fees charged.

The intrigue: The action may now shift to the Minnesota Legislature, where lawmakers are considering new statewide regulations on ridesharing, including minimum pay for drivers.

Gov. Tim Walz told Axios he hoped the veto would stand, and indicated he may want the state's proposal to pre-empt Minneapolis' new ordinance.

What's next: Minneapolis' ordinance takes effect on May 1.

