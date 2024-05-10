Minnesota's new state flag officially takes flight this weekend.
Why it matters: The high-profile makeover, which turned heads and unfurled hot takes across the state and nation, marks the first major redesign of the state's flag in over 100 years.
The big picture: Unlike before, we'll actually be able to tell ours apart from the dozen other states with flags that feature a detailed emblem on a blue field.
State of the masts: The new blue-on-blue banner will be raised at several state sites for the first time at sunrise on Saturday.
- The Minnesota National Guard will retire the outgoing banners and give them to the Minnesota Historical Society.
Catch up fast: The state Legislature created a commission last year to redesign the flag and seal in response to criticism that the old imagery was a "cluttered genocidal mess."
- The old flag, designed in 1893 and last tweaked in the 1950s, depicted a Native American riding away on horseback with a farmer in the foreground.
Inside the room: The commission, appointed by the governor and legislative leaders, spent months narrowing down more than 2,000 public submissions (including a very good dog and a laser-eyed loon).
Friction point: While many of us probably couldn't have picked the old flag out of a lineup, everyone had an opinion on what the new one should look like — and whether it should change at all.
What they're saying: Ted Kaye, secretary of the North American Vexillological Association, gives the final design an A+.
- "It's different from all other U.S. state flags and actually most flags that I've seen," he told WCCO. "This special stylized form of the state is a very unusual flag design element."
The other side: Critics of the new design say it's too simple and doesn't contain enough symbolic imagery. Some argue the old flag was fine.
- More than 70% of respondents to a February KSTP poll said they thought the state should revert to the old flag or pick a new design.
- GOP lawmakers and groups who argue that the old flag was fine have called for a reversal or redo. The state Republican Party went as far as to launch "don't PC our flag" merch.
Yes, but: The state law directing the redesign dictated that the flag would be adopted on May 11, Statehood Day, unless the Legislature opted to veto the design.
- Leaders at the DFL-majority Legislature say they like it.
The bottom line: We're all amateur vexillologists now.