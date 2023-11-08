Some of the potential designs for the new state flag. Photo: State of Minnesota

Prospective Minnesota flag designers really like loons.

What's happening: After soliciting the public for replacement designs in October, the state has released over 2,000 qualifying submissions that could be the basis for the next state flag.

Common symbols across the designs, which almost all use blue, green and white, include the north star, snowflakes, outlines of Minnesota and of course, the state bird.

Catch up fast: The state Legislature created a commission to redesign the state flag and seal following criticism that the imagery of the current one is both racist and ugly.

The redesign bill's sponsor, DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, has called the current flag a "cluttered and genocidal mess."

What's next: The State Emblems Redesign Commission will narrow it down to five submissions each for the state seal and flag later in November. The final design must be chosen by Jan. 1.

Unless the Legislature vetoes the commission's pick, the new flag will fly starting in May.

Take a look at some of the options, from wacky to wonderful: