Final concept chosen for Minnesota's new state flag

Minnesota's new flag is set to feature a North Star set against a shape that resembles the outline of the state.

Driving the news: The State Emblems Redesign Commission selected the concept out of three finalists during a Friday meeting.

Various elements, such as colors, the shape of the star and the number of stripes, could still change.

Catch up fast: The state Legislature created the commission to redesign the state flag and seal following criticism that the current imagery, which features a farmer working in a field as a Native American rides away on a horse, is a "cluttered and genocidal mess."

State of play: The flag decision came with just two weeks until the panel's end-of-year deadline for getting the job done.

The commission previously picked a Loon-centric design for the new seal.

What they're saying: The designer of the top pick, Luverne resident Andrew Prekker, told MPR News his submission was inspired by "other state flags known for their simplicity, memorability and popularity."

The other side: Not everyone was a fan of the choices — or the process for picking them. Some GOP lawmakers and members of the public have questioned why the emblems need to be updated at all.

"Minnesotans aren't relating to where we're at right now," state Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, told the panel Tuesday, per MPR News.

What's next: The commission will meet Tuesday to weigh tweaks to the final concept.