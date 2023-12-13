Minnesota panel selects three finalists for new state flag

The three finalists. Images via the State Emblems Redesign Commission

Some variation of one of the three designs above could take flight as Minnesota's new state flag.

Driving the news: The State Emblems Redesign Commission winnowed the number of flag finalists from six to three over the span of seven hours Tuesday, with just weeks to go until its end-of-year deadline.

All three designs prominently feature a North Star.

Why it matters: Most Minnesotans probably couldn't have drawn the flag from memory before this year. But just about everyone has an opinion on the options for a new one.

Catch up fast: The DFL-controlled state Legislature created the commission to revamp the flag and seal, citing criticism that the current imagery is both too busy and offensive in its portrayal of Native Americans.

DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, the redesign bill's sponsor, has called the current flag a "cluttered and genocidal mess."

Minnesotans submitted thousands of proposed designs— including one featuring a very good dog.

The latest: While they didn't settle on a final flag Tuesday, the commission did make some changes to the loon-centric seal selected at an earlier meeting.

Members decided on red eyes for the state bird and opted to remove the state motto of "L'etoile du nord" from the image, per the Star Tribune.

They also removed the year of statehood and added the Dakota name "Mni Sóta Makoce," which translates to where the water reflects the clouds.

The intrigue: Some panelists expressed concerns that including the Dakota phrase could lead to a lawsuit over the design singling out a specific community, MPR news reports.

What we're watching: The commission still can alter — or combine — the existing designs to come up with the final product.

What's next: The commission reconvenes Friday, though members of the panel indicated Tuesday that additional meetings could be needed.