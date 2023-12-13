Minnesota panel selects three finalists for new state flag
Some variation of one of the three designs above could take flight as Minnesota's new state flag.
Driving the news: The State Emblems Redesign Commission winnowed the number of flag finalists from six to three over the span of seven hours Tuesday, with just weeks to go until its end-of-year deadline.
- All three designs prominently feature a North Star.
Why it matters: Most Minnesotans probably couldn't have drawn the flag from memory before this year. But just about everyone has an opinion on the options for a new one.
Catch up fast: The DFL-controlled state Legislature created the commission to revamp the flag and seal, citing criticism that the current imagery is both too busy and offensive in its portrayal of Native Americans.
- DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, the redesign bill's sponsor, has called the current flag a "cluttered and genocidal mess."
- Minnesotans submitted thousands of proposed designs— including one featuring a very good dog.
The latest: While they didn't settle on a final flag Tuesday, the commission did make some changes to the loon-centric seal selected at an earlier meeting.
- Members decided on red eyes for the state bird and opted to remove the state motto of "L'etoile du nord" from the image, per the Star Tribune.
- They also removed the year of statehood and added the Dakota name "Mni Sóta Makoce," which translates to where the water reflects the clouds.
The intrigue: Some panelists expressed concerns that including the Dakota phrase could lead to a lawsuit over the design singling out a specific community, MPR news reports.
What we're watching: The commission still can alter — or combine — the existing designs to come up with the final product.
What's next: The commission reconvenes Friday, though members of the panel indicated Tuesday that additional meetings could be needed.
- The new flag and seal will officially debut on May 11 — Statehood Day — unless legislators override the picks.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.