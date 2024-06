Share on email (opens in new window)

Blue, green, and the North Star dominate the final designs for Minnesota's new state flag. Driving the news: The State Emblems Redesign Commission met Tuesday to wade through the thousands of proposed redesigns for a new flag and seal.

Sorry loon lovers: The many flags featuring the state bird failed to take flight, though a loon-centric design did make the final round for the seal.

Catch up fast: The state Legislature created a commission to redesign both emblems in response to concerns that the current ones are both racist and ugly.

The redesign bill's sponsor, DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, has called the existing flag a "cluttered and genocidal mess."

Zoom In: Tuesday's hours-long process for picking the finalists involved stickers, simulations, and a piano rendition of "You're a Grand Old Flag."

What's next: The commission, which faces an end-of-year deadline for adopting the new designs, will meet again on Dec. 12 to get more public input, per MPR News.

They could tweak or merge the current designs for the final product.

The bottom line: Unless the Legislature vetoes the picks, the new flag will hit masts next May.

