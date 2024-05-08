Data: Data: Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Chart: Axios Visuals. Chart: Axios Visuals To make a lot of money right out of college in Minnesota, consider an engineering degree, which lands the typical grad a salary of $70,500 a year after commencement. Why it matters: As thousands of students in Minnesota colleges and universities graduate this month, some will quickly find high-paying jobs while others will struggle financially.

Driving the news: It's easy for Minnesota students to find out what their degree might mean for their future salary and job prospects, thanks to a recently updated state Graduate Employment Outcomes (GEO) tool.

By the numbers: College grads with more technical degrees, as well as those in business, law, law enforcement, and education have the highest-paying jobs right away with median second-year salaries over $50,000.

The lowest-paid graduates have degrees in liberal arts, general studies and humanities ($22,525 median salary), and philosophy and religious studies ($26,847).

Yes, but: Money isn't everything.

The professions with the highest happiness levels include farmers, lumberjacks, real estate agents, and construction workers, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published by the Washington Post.

Zoom in: New engineering grads will find local firms lining up for their services.

That's because the University of Minnesota and other local colleges aren't turning out enough of them, Bret Weiss, CEO of Golden Valley-based engineering firm WSB, told Axios.

His firm is short about 100 engineers nationally, and he expects demand only to pick up as the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill signed by President Biden flows to projects.

Between the lines: Many of the industries that are short of workers these days, like restaurants and hospitality, have lower wages that they've been forced to raise to recruit people.

That's not the same in engineering. The barriers there are more related to a smaller pool that roots to the difficulty of coursework and lack of diversity, Weiss said.

What we're watching: While engineering has been a white male-dominated industry, Weiss said his firm has created a program to hire and train more women and people of color for engineering-adjacent jobs that don't require a specific degree.

The hope, Weiss added, is that those employees could become role models in their communities and inspire a younger generation to pursue engineering careers.

