Minneapolis council members and top DFL legislators have announced a "compromise" to create a statewide pay floor for rideshare drivers. But rideshare companies aren't on board. Why it matters: A spokesperson for Lyft — which had previously only threatened to leave Minneapolis — said the company would be forced to end operations "throughout the state" if the deal became law.

Uber has threatened to leave since Minneapolis' ordinance increasing driver pay passed in March.

Yes, but: House Majority Leader Jamie Long told reporters he thinks the companies are "bluffing."

If he's right, officials may have secured huge raises for more than 8,000 Twin Cities drivers — most of them working-class immigrants.

Catch up fast: For a year-and-a-half, Minneapolis City Council and the state Legislature have been debating new rideshare pay standards under intense pressure from the companies. Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a past state proposal last year.

Minneapolis passed its own pay ordinance in March, but agreed to continue working with the Legislature on a statewide minimum.

Uber and Lyft were not involved in the talks, Long told reporters on Monday.

By the numbers: Per Monday's deal, Minneapolis leaders agreed to lower their ordinance's pay rate to $1.27 per mile and 49 cents per minute.

The city's rule, set to take effect July 1, had set a $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute minimum.

The big picture: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and business leaders have hoped the Legislature would salvage a compromise and keep the rideshare companies in the market. Uber and Lyft's reactions to this news dampen those hopes.

The intrigue: The governor had urged lawmakers to use a state-backed economic analysis to set a pay minimum, but lawmakers' proposed rate is just outside that range for Twin Cities drivers.

The study had proposed between 89 cents and $1.21 per mile for metro drivers.

In a statement to Axios, a Walz spokesperson did not confirm whether the governor would sign Monday's deal into law but called it "a positive step in the right direction."

What they're saying: Uber spokesperson Josh Gold called the deal "disappointing," saying the company hopes "we can still work with the Governor and Legislature on a statewide solution that allows rideshare to remain in the state."

The other side: Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne told Axios that rideshare platforms should not "have the flexibility to pay drivers sub-minimum wages."

Between the lines: Monday's deal averts what would have been the awkward scenario of state DFLers passing legislation to override a DFL-majority city.

What's next: A Minnesota House committee will hear the proposal on Tuesday morning.

The council will begin its amendment process next week.

There are a few more weeks for dealmaking: The Legislature must adjourn on May 20.

Axios' Torey Van Oot contributed reporting.