If he's right, officials may have secured huge raises for more than 8,000 Twin Cities drivers — most of them working-class immigrants.
Catch up fast: For a year-and-a-half, Minneapolis City Council and the state Legislature have been debating new rideshare pay standards under intense pressure from the companies. Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a past state proposal last year.
Minneapolis passed its own pay ordinance in March, but agreed to continue working with the Legislature on a statewide minimum.
Uber and Lyft were not involved in the talks, Long told reporters on Monday.
By the numbers: Per Monday's deal, Minneapolis leaders agreed to lower their ordinance's pay rate to $1.27 per mile and 49 cents per minute.
The city's rule, set to take effect July 1, had set a $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute minimum.
The big picture: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and business leaders have hoped the Legislature would salvage a compromise and keep the rideshare companies in the market. Uber and Lyft's reactions to this news dampen those hopes.
The intrigue: The governor had urged lawmakers to use a state-backed economic analysis to set a pay minimum, but lawmakers' proposed rate is just outside that range for Twin Cities drivers.
The study had proposed between 89 cents and $1.21 per mile for metro drivers.
In a statement to Axios, a Walz spokesperson did not confirm whether the governor would sign Monday's deal into law but called it "a positive step in the right direction."
What they're saying: Uber spokesperson Josh Gold called the deal "disappointing," saying the company hopes "we can still work with the Governor and Legislature on a statewide solution that allows rideshare to remain in the state."
The other side: Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne told Axios that rideshare platforms should not "have the flexibility to pay drivers sub-minimum wages."