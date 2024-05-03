Bloomington debuts "challenge course" playground
Bloomington's newest playground could double as a training ground for aspiring "American Ninja Warrior" champs.
The big features: In addition to the typical slides and play structures, Smith Park's just-debuted "Challenge Course" incorporates elements like floating boards, agility trainers, vault walls, and "ninja steps."
- A marked 40-yard dash, complete with a timer, runs along one side.
What they're saying: The course, the first of its kind in Bloomington, replaced one of the city's oldest playgrounds, per Renae Clark, Bloomington's assistant director of parks and parks projects.
- She says the new features, which include an inclusive play structure with ramps, will provide fun for local families, regardless of age or physical ability.
Check it out: The playground, which opened to the public on April 27, is located at 8155 Park Avenue South.
Go Deeper: The best playgrounds in the Twin Cities
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more