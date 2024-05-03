Share on email (opens in new window)

The redesigned playground includes a 40-yard dash. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Bloomington

A marked 40-yard dash, complete with a timer, runs along one side.

What they're saying: The course, the first of its kind in Bloomington, replaced one of the city's oldest playgrounds, per Renae Clark, Bloomington's assistant director of parks and parks projects.

She says the new features, which include an inclusive play structure with ramps, will provide fun for local families, regardless of age or physical ability.

Check it out: The playground, which opened to the public on April 27, is located at 8155 Park Avenue South.

