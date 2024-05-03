1 hour ago - Things to Do

Bloomington debuts "challenge course" playground

playground with turf track in front

The redesigned playground includes a 40-yard dash. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Bloomington

Bloomington's newest playground could double as a training ground for aspiring "American Ninja Warrior" champs.

The big features: In addition to the typical slides and play structures, Smith Park's just-debuted "Challenge Course" incorporates elements like floating boards, agility trainers, vault walls, and "ninja steps."

  • A marked 40-yard dash, complete with a timer, runs along one side.

What they're saying: The course, the first of its kind in Bloomington, replaced one of the city's oldest playgrounds, per Renae Clark, Bloomington's assistant director of parks and parks projects.

  • She says the new features, which include an inclusive play structure with ramps, will provide fun for local families, regardless of age or physical ability.

Check it out: The playground, which opened to the public on April 27, is located at 8155 Park Avenue South.

kids playing on a playground structure
"Sway" steps keep kids busy as they work on their balance. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Bloomington
