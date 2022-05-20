These aren't your grandma's playgrounds.

The big picture: We asked Axios Twin Cities readers to share their favorite places to take the kids in their lives as the days get longer and lighter. You didn't disappoint!

Why it matters: Playground visits help kids stay active, form friendships and build new play skills. Adding new spots to the rotation just adds to the fun!

What to expect: Obstacle courses, whimsical slides, wheelchair-accessible ramps, sensory play equipment and more!

Here are some of your picks:

Kim I: "Madison's Place in Woodbury is amazing and with a great backstory (parent inspired on behalf of her child). It's an accessible playground, and very well-done."

Mike M: "Shoreview is putting the finishing touches on a massive new playground setup at Shoreview Commons, which has been an absolute hit with my 5-year-old."

Adds Julie: "Don’t tell anyone because it's always so busy we don't need any more people coming 😉"

Kelly Z: "Schaper Park in Golden Valley, which has a Ninja-style obstacle course and a running track with a timer."

Danae O: "Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove and Clifton E. French Regional Park in Plymouth!"

Daniel B: "Tamarack Nature Center in White Bear Township; Wabun Park and splash pad in Minneapolis (east of Sea Salt towards the veteran home) and Lake Harriet playground (just north of bandshell) in Minneapolis."

Kari M: "Lake Byllesby, Dakota County Park in Cannon Falls: There is a brand new 'natural' splash pad and playground right next to the beach and lake. And, a short walk down the lake path takes you to another new playground with rubber flooring.