The best Twin Cities playgrounds
These aren't your grandma's playgrounds.
The big picture: We asked Axios Twin Cities readers to share their favorite places to take the kids in their lives as the days get longer and lighter. You didn't disappoint!
Why it matters: Playground visits help kids stay active, form friendships and build new play skills. Adding new spots to the rotation just adds to the fun!
What to expect: Obstacle courses, whimsical slides, wheelchair-accessible ramps, sensory play equipment and more!
Here are some of your picks:
Kim I: "Madison's Place in Woodbury is amazing and with a great backstory (parent inspired on behalf of her child). It's an accessible playground, and very well-done."
Mike M: "Shoreview is putting the finishing touches on a massive new playground setup at Shoreview Commons, which has been an absolute hit with my 5-year-old."
- Adds Julie: "Don’t tell anyone because it's always so busy we don't need any more people coming 😉"
Kelly Z: "Schaper Park in Golden Valley, which has a Ninja-style obstacle course and a running track with a timer."
Danae O: "Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove and Clifton E. French Regional Park in Plymouth!"
Daniel B: "Tamarack Nature Center in White Bear Township; Wabun Park and splash pad in Minneapolis (east of Sea Salt towards the veteran home) and Lake Harriet playground (just north of bandshell) in Minneapolis."
Kari M: "Lake Byllesby, Dakota County Park in Cannon Falls: There is a brand new 'natural' splash pad and playground right next to the beach and lake. And, a short walk down the lake path takes you to another new playground with rubber flooring.
- Also: Woodridge Park in Cottage Grove: It's really big and has some cool features I haven't seen anywhere else that keep all ages entertained."
